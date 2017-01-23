Strength, concern in Redwood City's latest financial snapshot: Even...
Redwood City's latest financial report demonstrated growing revenue streams and in-check expenses, but city officials seem to be focused on leveraging the city's financial position for future years. The City Council had an opportunity to review the city's 2015-16 financial performance earlier this month when it approved the 2016 comprehensive annual financial report, which showed an expanding budget in both revenue and expenditures, according to a staff report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|13 hr
|Kellie
|3
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Jan 14
|momfor36years
|132
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Dec '16
|Yeah yeah
|1
|Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec...
|Dec '16
|spytheweb
|4
|One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08)
|Dec '16
|ZodiacHoax
|4
|Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|thai hivaids stal...
|60
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC