Strength, concern in Redwood City's l...

Strength, concern in Redwood City's latest financial snapshot: Even...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

Redwood City's latest financial report demonstrated growing revenue streams and in-check expenses, but city officials seem to be focused on leveraging the city's financial position for future years. The City Council had an opportunity to review the city's 2015-16 financial performance earlier this month when it approved the 2016 comprehensive annual financial report, which showed an expanding budget in both revenue and expenditures, according to a staff report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steve Barrett (Feb '15) 13 hr Kellie 3
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Jan 14 momfor36years 132
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Jan 8 coon dogs 3
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Dec '16 Yeah yeah 1
News Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec... Dec '16 spytheweb 4
News One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08) Dec '16 ZodiacHoax 4
News Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09) Dec '16 thai hivaids stal... 60
See all Redwood City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood City Forum Now

Redwood City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Redwood City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,918 • Total comments across all topics: 278,206,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC