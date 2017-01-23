Strength, concern in Redwood City's latest financial snapshot: Even...

Redwood City's latest financial report demonstrated growing revenue streams and in-check expenses, but city officials seem to be focused on leveraging the city's financial position for future years. The City Council had an opportunity to review the city's 2015-16 financial performance earlier this month when it approved the 2016 comprehensive annual financial report, which showed an expanding budget in both revenue and expenditures, according to a staff report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.