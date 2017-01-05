Sentencing delayed for former teacher...

Sentencing delayed for former teacher's aide: Redwood City man...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

A former teacher's aide slated to be sentenced Wednesday for felony oral copulation with a minor under 16 had his case continued to allow prosecutors more time to investigate his laptop and hard drive, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office. Gustabo Rodriguez, 23, worked at Sequoia High School in Redwood City as a part-time teacher's aide when he allegedly began a relationship with a 15-year-old male student there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Jan 2 RjRj 130
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Dec 23 Yeah yeah 1
News Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec... Dec 20 spytheweb 4
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Dec 14 MARK FARKBOOK 2
News One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08) Dec 14 ZodiacHoax 4
News Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09) Dec 13 thai hivaids stal... 60
San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15) Dec 9 Musikologist 2
See all Redwood City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for San Mateo County was issued at January 06 at 8:38PM PST

Redwood City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Redwood City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,991 • Total comments across all topics: 277,673,715

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC