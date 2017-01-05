Sentencing delayed for former teacher's aide: Redwood City man...
A former teacher's aide slated to be sentenced Wednesday for felony oral copulation with a minor under 16 had his case continued to allow prosecutors more time to investigate his laptop and hard drive, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office. Gustabo Rodriguez, 23, worked at Sequoia High School in Redwood City as a part-time teacher's aide when he allegedly began a relationship with a 15-year-old male student there.
