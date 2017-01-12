Seeking light: Former entrepreneur finds challenge in high-end fixture store

With tens of thousands of dollars worth of lavish and immaculately presented light fixtures thoughtfully sprinkled across a recently renovated San Bruno showroom, Gilbert Walz has everything necessary for a successful high-end light store to succeed. Walz purchased Eichen's Lighting, 580 El Camino Real, last year and subsequently pumped a sizable investment into rebranding the shop from a neighborhood bulb retailer to a posh stop specializing in chandeliers, lamps and other fancy fixtures.

