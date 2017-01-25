Search for kayaker continues near Dumbarton Bridge
Crews are continuing their search for the man who disappeared in the Bay near Fremont Tuesday afternoon when his kayak capsized. One man was rescued but the second victim, identified as Kenneth Maldanado, a 39-year-old man from San Jose, has not been found, according to a fire chief with the Menlo Park Fire Protection District.
