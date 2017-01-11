Scaled-back downtown condos OK'd: Redwood City Council approval guides future development discussion
A six-story, 68-condominium downtown development scaled back by litigation was approved Monday by the Redwood City Council, whose members took the opportunity to explore how the city can meet rising housing demand while balancing community needs. The council voted 5-1 to approve a scaled-back development at 603 Jefferson Ave. on the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Bradford Street.
