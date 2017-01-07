Scaled-back condo plan back for revie...

Scaled-back condo plan back for review: Settlement leads to reduction ...

Saturday Jan 7 Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

Scaled-back condo plan back for review: Settlement leads to reduction from eight to six stories in downtown Redwood City A scaled-back plan for a previously approved eight-story residential condominium and retail building in downtown Redwood City is up for council review Monday night as the result of a settlement agreement between the project's developer, The Pauls Corporation, and Redwood City Residents for Responsible Development. The revised plan for the structure, planned for 603 Jefferson Ave. at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Bradford Street, proposes a six-story building with 4,500 square feet of ground floor retail space and 68 residential condominiums on the second through sixth floors, according to a staff report.

