Saturday: 'Community Action Rally' in Redwood City to follow Trump inauguration

The day after the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, a "Community Action Rally" will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway in Redwood City. Joan Baez is expected to perform and Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Menlo Park, and state Sen. Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo, are among the expected speakers.

