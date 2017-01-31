San Mateo community colleges create largest-ever scholarship program

An annual gift from Ted Kruttschnitt of Hillsborough will fund 60 scholarships for students at the three San Mateo County Community College District schools, including CaA ada College in Redwood City, above Sixty community college students in San Mateo County each will receive a $6,000 scholarship for up to two years, thanks to the largest single scholarship donation in California community college history. Hillsborough philanthropist Ted Kruttschnitt created the program with a $372,000 annual gift to benefit students at Skyline College, CaA ada College and College of San Mateo.

