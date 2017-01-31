San Mateo community colleges create l...

San Mateo community colleges create largest-ever scholarship program

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Inside Bay Area

An annual gift from Ted Kruttschnitt of Hillsborough will fund 60 scholarships for students at the three San Mateo County Community College District schools, including CaA ada College in Redwood City, above Sixty community college students in San Mateo County each will receive a $6,000 scholarship for up to two years, thanks to the largest single scholarship donation in California community college history. Hillsborough philanthropist Ted Kruttschnitt created the program with a $372,000 annual gift to benefit students at Skyline College, CaA ada College and College of San Mateo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16) Tue crkessler 4
Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ... Mon Toweringeggman 1
Steve Barrett (Feb '15) Jan 23 Kellie 3
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Jan 14 momfor36years 132
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Jan 8 coon dogs 3
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Dec '16 Yeah yeah 1
News Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec... Dec '16 spytheweb 4
See all Redwood City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood City Forum Now

Redwood City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Redwood City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,861 • Total comments across all topics: 278,466,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC