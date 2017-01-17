Robot delivery bots hit the streets in California and DC
Starship Technologies has announced that DoorDash and Postmates are beginning pilot tests with the robots in Redwood City, California and Washington, DC. The service won't cost you any extra, and each robot is expected to make about 10 deliveries each day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Jan 14
|momfor36years
|132
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Dec 23
|Yeah yeah
|1
|Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec...
|Dec 20
|spytheweb
|4
|One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08)
|Dec '16
|ZodiacHoax
|4
|Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|thai hivaids stal...
|60
|San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC