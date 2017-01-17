Redwood City police officer dies at s...

Redwood City police officer dies at station, on duty

Friday

Off. Gerardo Silva , 57, was at the city's police station on Friday morning when he was dispatched to meet with a resident. Later, when he had not reported in and had not responded to calls from other officers, a GPS check revealed that his patrol car was still in the station parking lot.

