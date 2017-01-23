Redwood City El Camino Real Citizens ...

Redwood City El Camino Real Citizens Group Supports Protected Bikeways

Last week, City of Redwood City's El Camino Real Citizen's Advisory Group held their third meeting, in which consultants presented concepts and options for people biking, walking, taking transit, and driving cars for the Redwood City El Camino Real Corridor Plan . The options were based on the Concept and Options Report , which summarizes community input for each subject and presents potential directions they could go toward for each transportation option.

