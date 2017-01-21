Redwood City Council elections on the table: Council weighs options...
How best to change council terms to meet new state standards seeking to make sure more voters participate in local elections will be decided by the Redwood City Council Monday night. Spawned by the passage of Senate Bill 415, which requires cities seeing voter turnout levels in odd years significantly lower than general elections to mirror the state cycle on even years, the council's discussion follows the decisions of several other jurisdictions throughout the county.
