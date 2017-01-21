Redwood City Council elections on the...

Redwood City Council elections on the table: Council weighs options...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

How best to change council terms to meet new state standards seeking to make sure more voters participate in local elections will be decided by the Redwood City Council Monday night. Spawned by the passage of Senate Bill 415, which requires cities seeing voter turnout levels in odd years significantly lower than general elections to mirror the state cycle on even years, the council's discussion follows the decisions of several other jurisdictions throughout the county.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Jan 14 momfor36years 132
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Jan 8 coon dogs 3
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Dec '16 Yeah yeah 1
News Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec... Dec '16 spytheweb 4
News One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08) Dec '16 ZodiacHoax 4
News Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09) Dec '16 thai hivaids stal... 60
San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15) Dec '16 Musikologist 2
See all Redwood City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for San Mateo County was issued at January 23 at 2:53AM PST

Redwood City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Redwood City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,266 • Total comments across all topics: 278,171,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC