Redwood City: Alert resident helps thwart burglary in progress

Anthony Pintarelli, left, and Joshua Villanueva, both 19-year-old Redwood City residents, were arrested for suspicion of burglary by the Redwood City Police Department on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. At roughly 10 a.m., a woman who lives in the 3600 block of Country Club Drive observed an unknown vehicle parked in front of a neighbor's residence.

