Redwood City: Alert resident helps thwart burglary in progress
Anthony Pintarelli, left, and Joshua Villanueva, both 19-year-old Redwood City residents, were arrested for suspicion of burglary by the Redwood City Police Department on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. At roughly 10 a.m., a woman who lives in the 3600 block of Country Club Drive observed an unknown vehicle parked in front of a neighbor's residence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|8 hr
|momfor36years
|132
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Dec 23
|Yeah yeah
|1
|Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec...
|Dec 20
|spytheweb
|4
|One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08)
|Dec 14
|ZodiacHoax
|4
|Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|thai hivaids stal...
|60
|San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC