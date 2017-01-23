Portola Valley: Suspects in prowling incident identified

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office has identified the two men arrested on Thursday, Jan. 19, in connection with a Portola Valley resident's 911 call to report two prowlers in her backyard. Jesus Franco, 19, and Jose Rodriguez, 18, both residents of Redwood City, are in custody at the county jail on suspicion of attempted burglary, conspiracy and possession of burglary tools, Sheriff's Office spokesman Detective Salvador Zuno said.

