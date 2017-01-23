Portola Valley: Suspects in prowling incident identified
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office has identified the two men arrested on Thursday, Jan. 19, in connection with a Portola Valley resident's 911 call to report two prowlers in her backyard. Jesus Franco, 19, and Jose Rodriguez, 18, both residents of Redwood City, are in custody at the county jail on suspicion of attempted burglary, conspiracy and possession of burglary tools, Sheriff's Office spokesman Detective Salvador Zuno said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Almanac.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Jan 14
|momfor36years
|132
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Dec '16
|Yeah yeah
|1
|Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec...
|Dec '16
|spytheweb
|4
|One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08)
|Dec '16
|ZodiacHoax
|4
|Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|thai hivaids stal...
|60
|San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC