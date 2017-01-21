Photos from today's 'community action' rally in Redwood City
This photo of a "community action" rally in Courthouse Square in Redwood City was taken from the roof of the Fox Theatre building. Speakers discussed ways to get involved in community action in the areas of the environment, education, health care, religious and cultural tolerance, LGBTQ+ rights, immigrant rights and "breaking the glass ceiling," organizers said.
