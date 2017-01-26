Peninsula youth counselor hit with new sexual abuse charges
Francis Caceres, 28, of Mountain View, faces 19 felony charges related to sexual assault of two teenage girls who were residents at a youth home where he was a counselor. Francis Caceres, 28, of Mountain View, faces 19 felony charges related to sexual assault of two teenage girls who were residents at a youth home where he was a counselor.
