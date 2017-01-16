Peninsula: Pedicab service debuts in Redwood City, San Carlos
Uber and Lyft will soon have some eco-friendly competition on the Peninsula, where a pedicab service is poised to launch in Redwood City and San Carlos. The business was created by a pair of lifelong friends and bicycle enthusiasts, Redwood City natives Marshall Hird and Thunder Lockhart.
