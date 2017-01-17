Oracle Opens Israeli Tech Accelerator to Boost Cloud Innovation
Oracle Corp. announced the opening of an Israeli start-up accelerator focused on cloud innovation as the company shifts to selling more cloud-based programs and services. "The next five to 10 years promise innovations and growth that will drive new business ideas enabled by the cloud," Reggie Bradford, senior vice president of product development for the Redwood City, California-based company, said in Tel Aviv.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DM Review.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Jan 14
|momfor36years
|132
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Dec 23
|Yeah yeah
|1
|Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec...
|Dec 20
|spytheweb
|4
|One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08)
|Dec '16
|ZodiacHoax
|4
|Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|thai hivaids stal...
|60
|San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC