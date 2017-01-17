Oracle Opens Israeli Tech Accelerator...

Oracle Opens Israeli Tech Accelerator to Boost Cloud Innovation

Oracle Corp. announced the opening of an Israeli start-up accelerator focused on cloud innovation as the company shifts to selling more cloud-based programs and services. "The next five to 10 years promise innovations and growth that will drive new business ideas enabled by the cloud," Reggie Bradford, senior vice president of product development for the Redwood City, California-based company, said in Tel Aviv.

