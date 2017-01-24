New shuttle routes added throughout San Mateo County
The San Mateo County Transportation Authority announced Jan. 24 the addition of five new shuttle routes to serve high-traffic corridors throughout the county. The new shuttles, all funded by a combination of voter-approved Measure A funds and a contribution from sponsoring agencies, will bring the total number of shuttle routes funded by the TA to 38, transit officials said.
