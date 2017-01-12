Menlo Park Art Commission
Honorable Mayor and Council Members: Would you consider re-establishing the Menlo Park Art Commission? It's authorized in the Municipal Code, it previously was active and beneficial and has the potential of making a significant difference in the lives of the community, enhancing the quality of life for those that work, live and play here. Almost every city in America, from California to New York, provides for an Art Commission for their community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Menlo Park City Council.
