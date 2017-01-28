Man pleads not guilty to murder of 2-year-old

An East Palo Alto man charged with the murder of his girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter last November pleaded not guilty on Thursday, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. Adair Jeru Enriquez Zevallos, 25, entered the plea to murder and assault on a child causing death in a Redwood City courtroom on Thursday afternoon.

