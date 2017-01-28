Man pleads not guilty to murder of 2-year-old
An East Palo Alto man charged with the murder of his girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter last November pleaded not guilty on Thursday, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. Adair Jeru Enriquez Zevallos, 25, entered the plea to murder and assault on a child causing death in a Redwood City courtroom on Thursday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Jan 23
|Kellie
|3
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Jan 14
|momfor36years
|132
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Dec '16
|Yeah yeah
|1
|Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec...
|Dec '16
|spytheweb
|4
|One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08)
|Dec '16
|ZodiacHoax
|4
|Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|thai hivaids stal...
|60
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC