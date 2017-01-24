Jesus Giovanni Franco entered his ple...

Jesus Giovanni Franco entered his plea Monday in San Mateo County Superior Court in Redwood City.

Franco and Jose Yahir Rodriguez, 18, also of Redwood City, tried to break into the victim's home in the 300 block of Golden Oak Drive on Thursday, according to prosecutors. The victim saw the men in her yard, ran to a bedroom, called 911 and heard the sound of glass breaking.

