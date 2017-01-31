India uniquely positioned to benefit ...

India uniquely positioned to benefit from cloud in 2017: Oracle

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: BGR.in

As enterprise cloud is expected to become the most secure place for IT processing with nearly 60 percent IT organisations to move their systems management to the cloud in 2017, India will be among top beneficiaries from cloud computing, US tech giant Oracle predicted on Tuesday. "India is uniquely positioned to benefit from cloud computing as cloud becomes an essential component of any organisations' IT and business strategies," Shailender Kumar, Managing Director at Oracle India, said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BGR.in.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16) 11 hr crkessler 4
Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ... 20 hr Toweringeggman 1
Steve Barrett (Feb '15) Jan 23 Kellie 3
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Jan 14 momfor36years 132
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Jan 8 coon dogs 3
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Dec '16 Yeah yeah 1
News Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec... Dec '16 spytheweb 4
See all Redwood City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood City Forum Now

Redwood City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Redwood City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,471 • Total comments across all topics: 278,439,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC