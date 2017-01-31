India uniquely positioned to benefit from cloud in 2017: Oracle

As enterprise cloud is expected to become the most secure place for IT processing with nearly 60 percent IT organisations to move their systems management to the cloud in 2017, India will be among top beneficiaries from cloud computing, US tech giant Oracle predicted on Tuesday. "India is uniquely positioned to benefit from cloud computing as cloud becomes an essential component of any organisations' IT and business strategies," Shailender Kumar, Managing Director at Oracle India, said in a statement.

