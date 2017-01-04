Huey Lewis sings for homeless puppies, and youa re invited
Singer Huey Lewis comes to Walnut Creek's Lesher Center Jan. 7 to perform at the annual Animal Resue Foundation fundraiser. Huey Lewis, George Lopez, Gershwin and Elvis top this week's list of cool stuff to do in the Bay Area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
