Huey Lewis sings for homeless puppies...

Huey Lewis sings for homeless puppies, and youa re invited

Wednesday

Singer Huey Lewis comes to Walnut Creek's Lesher Center Jan. 7 to perform at the annual Animal Resue Foundation fundraiser. Huey Lewis, George Lopez, Gershwin and Elvis top this week's list of cool stuff to do in the Bay Area.

