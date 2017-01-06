Get Ready, Your Robotic Roommate Is M...

Get Ready, Your Robotic Roommate Is Moving In

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Meet Kuri. Think of her as Amazon's Alexa surfing on a Roomba. Using a variety of sensors, she can deftly navigate around the clutter of your home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Jan 2 RjRj 130
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Dec 23 Yeah yeah 1
News Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec... Dec 20 spytheweb 4
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Dec 14 MARK FARKBOOK 2
News One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08) Dec 14 ZodiacHoax 4
News Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09) Dec 13 thai hivaids stal... 60
San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15) Dec 9 Musikologist 2
See all Redwood City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for San Mateo County was issued at January 07 at 4:28AM PST

Redwood City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Redwood City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,734 • Total comments across all topics: 277,686,424

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC