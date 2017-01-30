Fitbit shares dive 16% after holiday ...

Fitbit shares dive 16% after holiday sales disappoint; layoffs coming

Fitbit Inc. shares dropped 16% on Monday after the maker of fitness trackers said its holiday sales were lower than expected and announced layoffs and other steps to cut costs. Weeks after the announcements of two smartwatch-related acquisitions, Fitbit said it would cut about 110 of its employees - 6% of its workforce - as it reorganizes its business.

