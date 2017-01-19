Eight-story residential development approved: Planning Commission...

In a second review of an eight-story, 350-unit residential development on 1409 El Camino Real, Redwood City's Planning Commission approved a major increase in the city's housing stock amid lingering concerns about growth in downtown Redwood City Tuesday night. The development's potential impacts on downtown traffic and congestion and the building's height were among the concerns voiced by residents and one commissioner.

