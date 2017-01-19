Eight-story residential development a...

Eight-story residential development approved: Planning Commission...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

In a second review of an eight-story, 350-unit residential development on 1409 El Camino Real, Redwood City's Planning Commission approved a major increase in the city's housing stock amid lingering concerns about growth in downtown Redwood City Tuesday night. The development's potential impacts on downtown traffic and congestion and the building's height were among the concerns voiced by residents and one commissioner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Jan 14 momfor36years 132
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Jan 8 coon dogs 3
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Dec 23 Yeah yeah 1
News Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec... Dec 20 spytheweb 4
News One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08) Dec '16 ZodiacHoax 4
News Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09) Dec '16 thai hivaids stal... 60
San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15) Dec '16 Musikologist 2
See all Redwood City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Surf Warning for San Mateo County was issued at January 20 at 4:37AM PST

Redwood City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Redwood City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,096 • Total comments across all topics: 278,088,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC