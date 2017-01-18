Coroner identifies man killed in hit-and-run

A man killed in an apparent hit-and-run on U.S. Highway 101 in San Carlos Friday evening has been identified by the San Mateo County coroner's office as 45-year-old John Hannon. Hannon, of East Palo Alto, was walking near the southbound lanes close to Brittan Avenue at about 6:35 p.m. when he stumbled into the roadway and was struck by a white Toyota being driven by 36-year-old Sharon Oo, according to the California Highway Patrol.

