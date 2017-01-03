Cops and Courts: Jan. 3, 2017: Man killed in New Yeara s Eve car wreck in Santa Cruz Mountains

A 26-year-old Redwood City man was killed just before midnight on New Year's Eve after losing control of his truck on a private, dirt road located roughly five miles north of Boulder Creek on Highway 9. At approximately 11:15 p.m., the man was driving a 1989 Toyota pickup truck down on property located at the 23000 block of Highway 9 when he lost control, according to California Highway Patrol officer Trista Drake. He was fully ejected from the vehicle.

