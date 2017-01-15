Bay Area Trump supporters head to inauguration to welcome president-elect

From left to right, Juan Hernandez, from Santa Clara, Corrin Rankin, from Redwood City, and Kim Womack, from Los Gatos, pose for a portrait aboard Rankin's yacht in Redwood City, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. All three are heading to Washington D.C. for president elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.