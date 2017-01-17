Bad flu season taking toll in California - 14 deaths, twice as
A flu vaccine is administered at the Kaiser Permanente flu clinic in Redwood City, Calif., on Thursday Dec. 18, 2014. A flu vaccine is administered at the Kaiser Permanente flu clinic in Redwood City, Calif., on Thursday Dec. 18, 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Jan 14
|momfor36years
|132
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Dec 23
|Yeah yeah
|1
|Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec...
|Dec '16
|spytheweb
|4
|One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08)
|Dec '16
|ZodiacHoax
|4
|Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|thai hivaids stal...
|60
|San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC