Auto shop owner pleads no contest to insurance fraud
A Redwood City man was sentenced to two years probation and 40 days in jail after he pleaded no contest to two felony charges of insurance fraud Thursday, said Steve Wagstaffe, San Mateo County district attorney. Though Uriel Lenin Sotomayor, 32, pleaded no contest to felony charges, a judge reduced the charges to misdemeanors at sentencing.
