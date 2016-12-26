Wish Book: Helping low-income kids get into college

Jimmy Hernandez, left, College Bound director, helps Carolina Avina, 17, from Redwood City, with a college application at the Boy & Girls Club of the Peninsula Mervin G. Morris Clubhouse in Redwood City. Jimmy Hernandez, left, college bound director, helps Carolina Avina, 17, from Redwood City, with her college application at the Boy & Girls Club of the Peninsula Mervin G. Morris Clubhouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.