Wish Book: Helping low-income kids ge...

Wish Book: Helping low-income kids get into college

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 26 Read more: Inside Bay Area

Jimmy Hernandez, left, College Bound director, helps Carolina Avina, 17, from Redwood City, with a college application at the Boy & Girls Club of the Peninsula Mervin G. Morris Clubhouse in Redwood City. Jimmy Hernandez, left, college bound director, helps Carolina Avina, 17, from Redwood City, with her college application at the Boy & Girls Club of the Peninsula Mervin G. Morris Clubhouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Dec 23 Yeah yeah 1
News Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec... Dec 20 spytheweb 4
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Dec 19 tam6cats 128
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Dec 14 MARK FARKBOOK 2
News One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08) Dec 14 ZodiacHoax 4
News Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09) Dec 13 thai hivaids stal... 60
San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15) Dec 9 Musikologist 2
See all Redwood City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood City Forum Now

Redwood City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Redwood City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,865 • Total comments across all topics: 277,426,164

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC