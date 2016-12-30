Winter windfall: Peninsula cold-weather equipment vendors make seasonal sales

The winter rainfall has been a welcomed sign for Californian's drought, it's also kept local sports and snow equipment vendors guessing as to what gear their customers will need for this year's ski season. "I expected to have a halfway decent season this year from last year and that's been what I've seen," said Tim Muhic, owner of Tim Muhic Ski & Snowboard Services in Millbrae.

