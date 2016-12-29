Two facing life for alleged kidnapping: Marijuana dispensary...

Two men are behind bars and could face life in prison after allegedly kidnapping and robbing a man during a drug deal gone wrong in Redwood City, according to prosecutors. Vilivuni Fono, a 27-year-old East Palo Alto man, and Otoniel Junior Meza, a 23-year-old Belmont resident, were arrested this week and pleaded not guilty to charges they robbed and kidnapped a 21-year-old Belmont victim, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.