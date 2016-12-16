Redwood City: Man accused of hate crime gets 3 years probation

A 34-year-old Millbrae man whom county prosecutors say yelled a racial slur at a Latino man and assaulted him the day after the presidential election on Friday was sentenced to three years of supervised probation. Michael Goggins was charged with two felony counts of obstructing or resisting an executive officer and a misdemeanor hate crime for violating a victim's civil rights, with the condition that he serve no more than 120 days in county jail.

