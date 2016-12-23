Redwood City: Inmate who used pencil ...

Redwood City: Inmate who used pencil to light joint sent to mental hospital

A county inmate will be sent to a state mental hospital after he caused property damage inside the Redwood City jail while trying to smoke an illegal drug, prosecutors say. On Aug. 26, Terrance Maurice Caudle, 27, of East Palo Alto, used an electrical outlet at a jail pod counter to light pencil lead on fire, then carried it to his cell to light a marijuana cigarette, according to a report from the District Attorney's Office.

