Reaffirming Redwood City-Stanford partnership
The Redwood City Council renewed its strong support Monday night for the Stanford in Redwood City campus, which seeks to establish 48 acres of office buildings totaling 570,000 square feet and 2,400 office workers in the first phase. The council voted 6-0-1 to deny an appeal of the Planning Commission's approval of phase one of the campus development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Fri
|Yeah yeah
|1
|Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec...
|Dec 20
|spytheweb
|4
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|tam6cats
|128
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Dec 14
|MARK FARKBOOK
|2
|One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08)
|Dec 14
|ZodiacHoax
|4
|Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09)
|Dec 13
|thai hivaids stal...
|60
|San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Dec 9
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC