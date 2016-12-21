Police release sketch of shooting suspect: Victim in stable...

San Mateo police released a sketch of an assailant wanted for allegedly shooting a man seven times at the Bel Mateo Bowl and a surveillance photo of the vehicle the suspect fled in Friday evening. The 24-year-old victim was just outside the bowling alley in the parking lot at 4330 Olympic Ave. around 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, when he appears to have been specifically targeted by the shooter.

