Police release sketch of shooting suspect: Victim in stable...
San Mateo police released a sketch of an assailant wanted for allegedly shooting a man seven times at the Bel Mateo Bowl and a surveillance photo of the vehicle the suspect fled in Friday evening. The 24-year-old victim was just outside the bowling alley in the parking lot at 4330 Olympic Ave. around 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, when he appears to have been specifically targeted by the shooter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Fri
|Yeah yeah
|1
|Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec...
|Dec 20
|spytheweb
|4
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|tam6cats
|128
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Dec 14
|MARK FARKBOOK
|2
|One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08)
|Dec 14
|ZodiacHoax
|4
|Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09)
|Dec 13
|thai hivaids stal...
|60
|San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Dec 9
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC