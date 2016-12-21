Looking for something a bit different on Christmas Eve ? Curtains Cabaret, the new local theater company that presents a mix of striptease, dance, circus arts, drama and music, returns to Dragon Theatre to present a new holiday comedy: "Oy! Humbug." The saucy show is billed as billed as a "variety show for the rest of us" that will "celebrate the winter holidays that Christmas forgot."

