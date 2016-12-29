Old-school butcher
Gambrel & Co. chef-owner Benjamin Robert, top right, thinks of himself as customers' "personal sous chef," ordering and handling their products in house, as well as providing advice and cooking inspiration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Dec 23
|Yeah yeah
|1
|Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec...
|Dec 20
|spytheweb
|4
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|tam6cats
|128
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Dec 14
|MARK FARKBOOK
|2
|One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08)
|Dec 14
|ZodiacHoax
|4
|Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09)
|Dec 13
|thai hivaids stal...
|60
|San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Dec 9
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC