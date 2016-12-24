Man pleads not guilty in chase across Bay

A man who allegedly stole a tow truck from San Leandro and led authorities on a chase across the Bay before being arrested early Tuesday morning pleaded not guilty in San Mateo County Superior Court to all charges Thursday, prosecutors said. Moses Miller, 24, of San Leandro, is scheduled to appear in court again in Redwood City on Jan. 6 for a preliminary hearing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.