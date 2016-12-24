Lighting the unity menorah: Redwood City festival invites all to a celebration of light

The seventh annual Chanukah Festival will welcome hundreds of visitors to Redwood City and invite them to light a unity menorah, a 9-foot-tall candelabra with nine branches. "Everybody from baby to senior citizen will get a tile, color it and then we will use them to decorate the menorah," said Ella Potash, who has organized the festival each year.

