Lighting the unity menorah: Redwood City festival invites all to a celebration of light
The seventh annual Chanukah Festival will welcome hundreds of visitors to Redwood City and invite them to light a unity menorah, a 9-foot-tall candelabra with nine branches. "Everybody from baby to senior citizen will get a tile, color it and then we will use them to decorate the menorah," said Ella Potash, who has organized the festival each year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Dec 23
|Yeah yeah
|1
|Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec...
|Dec 20
|spytheweb
|4
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|tam6cats
|128
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Dec 14
|MARK FARKBOOK
|2
|One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08)
|Dec 14
|ZodiacHoax
|4
|Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09)
|Dec 13
|thai hivaids stal...
|60
|San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Dec 9
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC