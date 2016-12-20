Immigrants express unease about future: Dreamers, undocumented...
The Electoral College officially elected Donald Trump Monday - and that's a scary thing for immigrants like 17-year-old Karolina Soto. The Redwood City resident has no memory of life outside the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Fri
|Yeah yeah
|1
|Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec...
|Dec 20
|spytheweb
|4
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|tam6cats
|128
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Dec 14
|MARK FARKBOOK
|2
|One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08)
|Dec 14
|ZodiacHoax
|4
|Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09)
|Dec 13
|thai hivaids stal...
|60
|San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Dec 9
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC