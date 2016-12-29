Gadgets, apps rank high among Bay Area resolutions for 2017
Acquiring gadgets, apps and new driving technology are high on the list of several Bay Area residents' resolutions for 2017, suggesting the region's appetite for tech's latest and greatest remains healthy. Interviews with a lawmaker, technology and economics experts and other residents across the nine-county region about their New Year's resolutions show they're interested in exploring the many ways tech can make their lives easier, though one resolved simply to switch off his devices more often.
