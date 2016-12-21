Evernote backs off from privacy policy changes, says it 'messed up'
Evernote has reversed proposed changes to its privacy policy that would allow employees to read user notes to help train machine learning algorithms. The move by the note-taking app follows protests from users, some of whom have threatened to drop the service after the company announced that its policy would change to improve its machine learning capabilities by letting a select number of employees, who would assist with the training of the algorithms, view the private information of its users.
