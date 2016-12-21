Delivery robots are showing up in first U.S. cities
But the robotic delivery invasion already has arrived in the form of machines that look like beer coolers on wheels scooting along the sidewalks. The ground-bound robots, developed by the science fiction-sounding company Starship Technologies, will be showing up any day in the nation's capital and in Redwood City, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Fri
|Yeah yeah
|1
|Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec...
|Dec 20
|spytheweb
|4
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|tam6cats
|128
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Dec 14
|MARK FARKBOOK
|2
|One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08)
|Dec 14
|ZodiacHoax
|4
|Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09)
|Dec 13
|thai hivaids stal...
|60
|San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Dec 9
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC