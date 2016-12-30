Atherton's year in review: El Camino ...

Atherton's year in review: El Camino safety, civic center and noise top agenda

A group of local officials and neighbors try out the new pedestrian-activated stoplight at the El Camino crosswalk at Almendral Avenue in Atherton on Aug. 17. Caltrans has started work on two more such stoplights that will be on El Camino at Isabella and Alejandra avenues. It was a busy year in Atherton with pedestrian and bicycle safety on El Camino Real, the Marsh Road drainage channel project, design and funding of a new civic center, and noise from planes and trains being major issues in the town.

