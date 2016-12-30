Atherton's year in review: El Camino safety, civic center and noise top agenda
A group of local officials and neighbors try out the new pedestrian-activated stoplight at the El Camino crosswalk at Almendral Avenue in Atherton on Aug. 17. Caltrans has started work on two more such stoplights that will be on El Camino at Isabella and Alejandra avenues. It was a busy year in Atherton with pedestrian and bicycle safety on El Camino Real, the Marsh Road drainage channel project, design and funding of a new civic center, and noise from planes and trains being major issues in the town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Almanac.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Dec 23
|Yeah yeah
|1
|Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec...
|Dec 20
|spytheweb
|4
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|tam6cats
|128
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Dec 14
|MARK FARKBOOK
|2
|One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08)
|Dec 14
|ZodiacHoax
|4
|Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09)
|Dec 13
|thai hivaids stal...
|60
|San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Dec 9
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC