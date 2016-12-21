Announcement of Office Relocation of Abs-CBN International (TFC Us) from Redwood Shores to Daly City

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- ABS-CBN International is pleased to announce that effective January 1, 2017, we shall be moving from our current office at 150 Shoreline Drive, Redwood City, CA 94065 to the address below: 2001 Junipero Serra Blvd, Suite 200 Daly City, CA 94014 Beginning December 20, 2016, all mails should be sent to the aforementioned new address of our corporate office in Daly City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PRLog US Entertainment.