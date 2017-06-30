Redondo Beach, Torrance streets to cl...

Redondo Beach, Torrance streets to close for July 4th fireworks shows

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jul 1 Read more: The Daily Breeze

Several streets in Torrance and Redondo Beach will be closed Tuesday to accommodate crowds expected for Fourth of July fireworks shows. Redondo Beach police are encouraging the public to avoid driving in the pier area unless absolutely necessary during the Seaside Lagoon Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redondo Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) Jul 1 Human 220
News Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game Jun 26 secret Asian man 1
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) Jun 25 INGLEWOOD LANES B... 121
Review: Inglewood Lanes Jun 25 INGLEWOOD LANES B... 88
News One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca... Jun 22 secret Asian man 3
News Clippers Reportedly to Announce New Arena in In... Jun 17 hey hey hay 3
News Arraignment today for stabbing suspect involved... (Mar '08) Jun 13 WhipitthrutheGlass 72
See all Redondo Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redondo Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at July 04 at 5:57AM PDT

Redondo Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redondo Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

Redondo Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,914 • Total comments across all topics: 282,237,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC