Redondo Beach, Torrance streets to close for July 4th fireworks shows
Several streets in Torrance and Redondo Beach will be closed Tuesday to accommodate crowds expected for Fourth of July fireworks shows. Redondo Beach police are encouraging the public to avoid driving in the pier area unless absolutely necessary during the Seaside Lagoon Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular.
